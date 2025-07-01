Gunfire, blasts rock Balochistan’s Mastung as militants storm govt offices

QUETTA – Security forces gunned down two suspected militants after deadly attack on government office in Mastung district of Balochistan in what is said to be a coordinated assault, causing death of 16-year-old boy and injuries to seven others.

The attackers reportedly targeted tehsil office, where several government departments, and local bank causing panic in the area. Authorities identified the assailants as members of a group being referred to as “Fitna al Hindustan”.

Balochistan government spokesperson Shahid Rind confirmed that an intense gun battle broke out between Baloch attackers and law enforcement personnel. “Two terrorists were killed and three others injured during the operation. The security forces acted swiftly to contain the threat,” Rind stated.

The operation involved units from FC, Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and Levies Force. According to officials, the area was immediately cordoned off, and search operation is ongoing to locate any accomplices or facilitators linked to attackers.

DC Mastung Athar Abbas confirmed incident, saying heavy gunfire and explosions were heard across the town. A clearance operation is currently underway to ensure the area is secure for residents.

This attack adds to growing concerns over a surge in militant violence in Balochistan. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has emerged as a major actor in the region’s ongoing insurgency, carrying out several high-profile attacks in 2024 and 2025.

Despite the recent attack, data from the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) indicates there has been no dramatic increase in terrorist activity. The institute recorded 85 attacks in May, only slightly up from 81 incidents in April. Authorities have vowed to continue efforts to dismantle militant networks and secure the region against future threats.