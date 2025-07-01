Jcp Approves Appointments Of Permanent Chief Justices For Four High Courts

ISLAMABAD – The Judicial Commission of Pakistan, under the chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, has approved the names for the appointment of permanent chief justices for four high courts—Islamabad, Sindh, Balochistan, and Peshawar.

According to reports, the commission reviewed the names of the three senior-most judges from each of the four high courts.

Following deliberations, Justice Sarfraz Dogar was approved for Islamabad High Court, Justice Junaid Ghaffar for Sindh High Court, Justice Rozi Khan Bareech for Balochistan High Court, and Justice Atiq Shah for Peshawar High Court.

The Judicial Commission comprises 13 permanent members, but for appointing a high court chief justice, the number increases to 16. A minimum of 9 votes is required for the appointment.

The commission includes the Chief Justice of Pakistan, four Supreme Court judges, the Attorney General, two government representatives, and two from the opposition. Additionally, Ahsan Bhoon represented the Pakistan Bar Council, Roshan Khurshid Bharucha (nominated by the National Assembly Speaker) attended, along with the provincial law ministers, a high court bar representative, and a retired high court judge.

Justice Mansoor Shah’s objection

Senior Supreme Court judge Justice Mansoor Ali Shah raised an objection during a Judicial Commission meeting, demanding that a decision on the 26th Constitutional Amendment be made before proceeding with any appointments.

Justice Muneeb Akhtar and two PTI members of the commission supported his stance.

Justice Mansoor objected during the proceedings, insisting that the unresolved issue of the 26th Amendment should be addressed first. PTI’s judicial commission members and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Law Minister also backed his view.

Earlier, PTI Senator Ali Zafar, a member of the Judicial Commission, spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court. He reiterated PTI’s stance that the most senior judge should be appointed as Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court. He added that the matter of judges’ seniority in the IHC is still pending in an intra-court appeal.

He emphasized that until a final decision is made on the seniority matter, further discussions should be avoided. “Our position will be reflected in our vote,” he said, without disclosing how PTI members plan to vote.