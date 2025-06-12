Punjab Govt spox clears air on increasing Bike Registration Charges after Budget 2025

LAHORE – As federal government slapped new taxes in Budget 2025, social media posts claim that Punjab government also increased registration fees for bikes and electric rides and introduced Rs. 1,000 fitness certificate fee for motorcycles.

Amid the buzz, spokesperson for the Finance, Excise and Taxation Minister Amber Jabeen told news channel that there is no proposal under consideration to revise registration fees for bikes. She also shared message from D.G Excise and Taxation, Umar Sher, who called the viral posts “speculative.”

Asim Amin, Director of Enforcement and Audit at the department, confirmed the following registration fees remain in place:

Engine Registration Fee Up to 70cc Rs. 1,000 71cc to 100cc Rs. 1,500 101cc to 125cc Rs. 2,000 126cc to 150cc Rs. 2,500 Above 150cc 2% of the motorcycle’s value

Electric bikes continue to receive a 95% discount on registration fees and token tax, officials said.

Also, a representative from Punjab Vehicle Inspection and Certification System (VICS) clarified that there has been no official notification or directive regarding motorcycle fitness certificates or related fees. The recently passed Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Ordinance 2025 does not include motorcycles among vehicles requiring mandatory fitness inspections.

Claims about increased registration charges and new fitness certificate fee for motorcycles in Punjab are false. The official fee structure remains unchanged, and no new requirements have been introduced for motorcycle fitness certification.