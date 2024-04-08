Nepra increases electricity price by Rs4.92 per unit for April 2024

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved Rs4.92 per unit increase in power tariff on account of fuel cost adjustment for the month of February 2024.
A notification issued by the regulatory body states that the increased amount will be collected in electricity bills for the month of April 2024.
It said the adjustment shall be applicable to all the consumer categories except electric vehicle charging stations and lifeline consumers.
Nepra said the revised price will be shown separately in the consumers’ bills on the basis of units billed to the consumers in the month of February 2024.
Pakistani rupee remains unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 8, 2024.
On the first working day of the week, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw a drop, with new rates at 73.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|750.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|738.89
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.06
|40.46
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903
|912
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegian Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.69
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.48
|77.18
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.43
|310.93
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
