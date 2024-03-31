Petrol price in Pakistan increased again

The government increased the petrol price in Pakistan by Rs9.66 per litre. The new petrol price in Pakistan is now Rs289.42 per litre for the next fortnight.

However, the government decreased the diesel price by Rs3.32 per litre. The new diesel price in Pakistan for the next fortnight will be Rs282.24 per litre.

The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification for the new petrol and diesel prices. The new prices will take effect at 12:am tonight.