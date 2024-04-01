LPG price in Pakistan slashed by Rs6.45 per kg for April 2024; Check new rates here

ISLAMABAD – The price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has been slashed by 6.45 per kg for the month of April 2024.

After the changes, the domestic cylinder price stands at Rs2,954.

In a similar development, the federal government jacked up the price of petrol by Rs9.66 for the first half of April 2024.