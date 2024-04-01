Erdogan’s party tastes worst defeat in Turkiye’s local elections

ISTANBUL – Turkey's key opposition party makes comeback, claiming major victories in the key cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the latest local elections.
The unexpected results are setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who aimed to regain control of these cities less than a year after winning a third term as country's president.
Erdogan's party candidate faced defeat in his hometown against secular party leader who won with over 50pc margin.
The recent blow marks the first time in Erdogan's 21-year rule that his party has been defeated in local election. In capita Ankara, opposition mayor Mansur Yavas also bagged a decisive victory with around 60 percent of the vote.
Republican People's Party is also on track to win in other major cities like Izmir, Bursa, Adana, and Antalya.
Turkish President Erdogan called it a turning point rather than an end for his party, promising to respect the electorate's decision.
The election results were commended as a major change by opposition party leader, Ozgur Ozel, who praised voters for choosing a new political climate.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
