Erdogan’s party tastes worst defeat in Turkiye’s local elections

ISTANBUL – Turkey's key opposition party makes comeback, claiming major victories in the key cities of Istanbul and Ankara in the latest local elections.

The unexpected results are setback for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who aimed to regain control of these cities less than a year after winning a third term as country's president.

Erdogan's party candidate faced defeat in his hometown against secular party leader who won with over 50pc margin.

The recent blow marks the first time in Erdogan's 21-year rule that his party has been defeated in local election. In capita Ankara, opposition mayor Mansur Yavas also bagged a decisive victory with around 60 percent of the vote.

Republican People's Party is also on track to win in other major cities like Izmir, Bursa, Adana, and Antalya.

Turkish President Erdogan called it a turning point rather than an end for his party, promising to respect the electorate's decision.

The election results were commended as a major change by opposition party leader, Ozgur Ozel, who praised voters for choosing a new political climate.