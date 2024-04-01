Search

Pakistan

Pakistan detains ten terrorists, facilitators in Bisham suicide attack on Chinese engineers

10:06 AM | 1 Apr, 2024

Source: File Photo

PESHAWAR – Security forces in Pakistan held ten terrorists and their accomplices involved in Bisham attack that killed five Chinese engineers about a week ago.

Reports in local media said Counter Terrorism made arrests associated with Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), as Islamabad and Beijing joined hands to investigate the terror incident.

Initial probe reveals that the suicide bomber was from Afghanistan, and the vehicle used in attack entered Pakistan through Chaman and then traveled to D.I Khan and Chakdara. 

Data recovered from suicide bomber's mobiles led to the arrests of key terrorists and their collaborators. It was revealed that the vehicle used in the attack was parked at a fuel station near Shangla for 10 days, with the petrol pump owner charging Rs500 per day.

The man involved in transporting the vehicle from Chaman to Chakdara was also held in Balochistan whereas the mastermind of the attack, Hazrat Bilal, who was also involved in a previous attack on Chinese nationals at Dasu, is being chased.

Last week, terrorists conducted targeted vehicle carrying construction workers and engineers to the Dasu Dam.

In last two weeks, the country saw five major attacks, three in KP province and two in Balochistan province, resulting in the deaths of at least 18 people.

China calls for 'thorough investigation' into Bisham suicide bombing

