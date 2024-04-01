Pakistani woman all-rounder Aliya Riaz gets engaged to Waqar Younis brother

Pakistan women's cricket team all-rounder Aliya Riaz got engaged to commentator Ali Younis.
Reports in local media said the engagement ceremony took place in Wah Cantt, which was attended by close relatives and friends.
Commentator Ali Younis is the younger brother of former captain Waqar Younis. The event was low-key and was only attended by close family members.
Pictures of Aliya and Ali Younis are doing rounds online. Former Pakistani skipper and cricket legend Waqar Younis can also be seen posing next to the couple.
Aliya Riaz is a revered Pakistani player who represented Women in Green in 62 ODIs and 83 T20I matches.
She scored 1209 runs and got 10 scalps in ODI while in T20, the power batter scored 938 runs and got 20 wickets under her belt.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against US dollar in open market on April 1, 2024.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.9 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw minor increase, with new rates at 73.65.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.9
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.65
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.61
|755.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.25
|206.45
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.3
|40.7
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.55
|35.9
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.14
|919.14
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.56
|172.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.86
|729.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
