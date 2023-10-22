  

Teaser of Pakistan-Turkey joint production 'Selahaddin Eyyubi' is out now

09:15 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Selahaddin Eyyubi
Source: File photo

Selahaddin Eyyubi is an upcoming grand historical series co-produced by Pakistan and Turkey.

Pakistani veteran actors Humayun Saeed and Adnan Siddiqui, Dr Kashif Ansari, Ahmet Faruk Bakacak and Dr Junaid Ali Shah are producers of this historic series, which will feature the life of Muslim leader Sultan Selahaddin Eyyubi. The series will air on TRT 1.

The recordings of the series have been started. The lead character is being played by Turkish actor Uğur Güneş who debuted with TRT’s famous Turkish series Ertugrul.

The drama is being shot at the impressive set that replicates the ancient city of Damascus, covering 200-acre area. This set includes mosques, bazaars, palaces, and houses. The series has an extensive cast and crew.

Today, TRT 1, Uğur Güneş, Adnan Siddiqui and other producers shared the most awaited teaser of Selahaddin Eyyubi.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Adnan Siddiqui wrote, "Witness the epic saga of Selahaddin Eyyubi, a true warrior king. Our upcoming period piece invites you to an era of unmatched valour and honour. Brace yourself as history’s grandeur unfolds."

"A heartfelt thank you to our incredible team—Dr Junaid Ali Shah, Dr Kashif Ansari, Humayun Saeed, Ansari-Shah Films and Akli Films whose dedication and hard work have brought this historical production to life."

Turkish fans are liking the trailer of the series and sharing thoughts on the significance of Muslim history.

