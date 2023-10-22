  

Pakistani jiu-jitsu champion Jamil Rizvi wins gold at AFG Open in Bangkok

Web Desk
09:55 PM | 22 Oct, 2023
Jamil Rizvi
Source: Instagram

Pakistan's Jamil Rizvi has won a gold medal at the AFG Open Evolution Jiu-Jitsu in Men's Blue Belt (18+ Age Group).

Alex Bin stood second in the tournament, while Daniel Ekwuazi and Moeun Lim Sopanha shared the third position. 

Taking to Instagram, Rizvi shared a picture from the awards ceremony with the caption, "Won gold today in the open weight division @afgopen in Bangkok Thailand. This was the toughest competition of my life but i couldn’t have asked for a better team, cornerwoman and coach. Thank you @eman_suleman for the call outs, love you. Thank you coach @bjj_jazzie for always putting in the time with me and giving me the confidence and skill to represent your Jiu Jitsu everywhere I go. Love you. ♥️ shout to @waqarumarofficial and everyone at @obi_fitnessmma ossuuuuuuu!!!!!!!!."

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

