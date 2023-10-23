Pakistani rupee slips against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee depreciated in the open market market, losing ground against the dollar, and other foreign currencies.

On Monday, October 23, 2023, USD was being quoted at Rs280.15 for buying and Rs283.15 for selling.

Euro clocked at 295.1 for buying and 298 for selling. British pound also saw a jump of Rs1 and it is currently available in the market at 342 for buying, and 346 for selling.

UAE Dirham saw an increase of 0.75 against the local unit, AED stands at 77.75 while the Saudi Riyal was being traded at 74.5 after inching up over 1 rupee.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 23 October 2023