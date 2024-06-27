England’s Ollie Robinson concedes record-breaking 43 runs in a single over

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson has delivered the most expensive over in county cricket history.

During Wednesday's match between Leicestershire and Sussex in the English County Championship, Robinson conceded 43 runs in a single over. Leicestershire’s batter Louis Kimber hit 6 fours and 2 sixes off Robinson’s over, along with taking a single. The over also included 3 no-balls.

In the County Championship, each no-ball contributes 2 runs to the batting team, adding 6 runs to the total from 3 no-balls.

Robinson’s 43-run over is the second most expensive in first-class cricket history. The record is held by New Zealand’s Robert Vance, who conceded 77 runs in a 23-ball over with 17 no-balls during a domestic season match in 1990.

Louis Kimber also scored a double century off 100 balls in the match, marking the second fastest double century in first-class cricket. The fastest was scored by Afghanistan’s Shafiqullah Shafaq in 2018, who reached a double century in just 89 balls.