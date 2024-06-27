Search

Karachi braces for another day of intense heat

27 Jun, 2024
Karachi braces for another day of intense heat

KARACHI – Karachi is expected to experience more hot weather today.

According to the Meteorological Department, the heatwave continues, and today’s weather is forecasted to be extremely hot.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city today is 31°C. Yesterday, the heat index felt as high as 46°C, significantly affecting daily life.

Humidity in Karachi has been recorded at 73%. There is a possibility of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds on Friday.

