Nimra Khan celebrates birthday with friends

Nimra Khan, a talented and stunning Pakistani actor known for her compelling roles, has been a staple in the media industry for many years.
She has captivated audiences with her performances in popular dramas like Aye Musht E Khaak, Ehraam E Junoon, Uraan, Khoob Seerat, and Baaghi. Her recent Ramadan drama Umm e Ayesha was well-received, gaining impressive TRPs.
Ehraam E Junoon is another highlight of her career. Fans adore her for her innocent face and charming smile, and she boasts a massive following on Instagram.
Today, Nimra celebrated her 33rd birthday surrounded by friends. Unlike many actresses, she proudly revealed her age in multiple Instagram reels, captioning her photos, “Level 33 unlocked.”
Her friend Saniya Shamshad also joined in the celebration. Nimra marked her special day with her closest friends, sharing joyous moments and charming photos with her fans.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
