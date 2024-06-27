Gold registers slight recovery in Pakistan; check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak on Thursday after suffering losses in previous two consecutive sessions in domestic market of Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price increased by Rs400 to settle at Rs241,000.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold saw an increase of Rs343 to close at Rs206,619.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity surged by $9 to reach $2,304 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged in Pakistan as per tola was traded at Rs2,850.

A day earlier, per tola gold price plunged by Rs900 to settle at Rs240,600. Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs771 to close at Rs206, 276.