Search

Pakistan

Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC's appeal against reserved seat denial

Web Desk
12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC's appeal against reserved seat denial

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court has resumed its hearing on the Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) appeal against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) ruling that denied them reserved seats.

A 13-member full court, led by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, is reviewing the case. The bench includes Justices Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, Muneeb Akhtar, Yahya Afridi, Amin-ud-Din Khan, Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Malik, Athar Minallah, Syed Hassan Azhar Rizvi, Shahid Waheed, Irfan Saadat Khan, and Naeem Akhtar Afghan.

This hearing follows the submission of a written response from Attorney General Mansoor Usman Awan, urging the court to reject SIC’s appeal for reserved seats for women and minorities in the National and provincial assemblies. The 30-page submission argues that such seats are allocated only to political parties that win at least one general seat and submit a list of candidates.

According to the AGP, independently elected candidates can count towards reserved seats only if they join a party within three days of the official results announcement. The SIC did not contest the general elections as a political party nor did they submit a candidate list for reserved seats, as required by the Election Act, 2017.

The AGP emphasized that granting SIC’s appeal would undermine democracy and weaken participating political parties. He clarified that reserved seats are for political parties, not independent candidates or non-contesting parties.

In a related development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has petitioned to join the case, arguing that both PTI and SIC were wrongly deprived of reserved seats. PTI claims the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) unconstitutionally allocated these seats to other parties, contrary to voter expectations.

The reserved seats controversy began after PTI-backed independents won the February 8 elections and joined SIC to claim reserved seats. The ECP denied these claims, citing SIC’s failure to submit a candidate list by the deadline. The PHC upheld the ECP’s decision, prompting SIC to seek relief from the Supreme Court.

On May 6, a three-member Supreme Court bench suspended the PHC’s verdict and referred the case to a larger bench for constitutional interpretation. The ECP argued that SIC does not qualify for reserved seats as it doesn’t include non-Muslims and failed to meet submission deadlines.

This issue is critical as PTI-backed independents, forming a significant part of the opposition, lost 77 reserved seats in the National and provincial assemblies due to the PHC’s decision.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC's appeal against reserved seat ...

10:51 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Karachi braces for another day of intense heat

09:52 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

British-Pakistani woman 'runs over' Motorway cop in Rawalpindi

09:32 AM | 27 Jun, 2024

Court to rule on Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi's sentence suspension in ...

11:15 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

‘She Loves Tech Pakistan 2024’ launched in Lahore with ...

09:10 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

PHC orders PTA to remove blasphemous content from TikTok

Pakistan

06:50 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

Pakistan’s Punjab becomes first province in world to implement Sikh ...

12:16 PM | 25 Jun, 2024

FBISE Matric Results 2024 Latest Update here

05:42 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Petrol, diesel prices set to increase in Pakistan from July 1

12:17 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

TTP high-value commanders 'Maulvi Mansoor', 'Irshad' arrested in ...

03:38 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

LPG prices increase by Rs50 per kilogram

07:00 PM | 24 Jun, 2024

Federal board set to release SSC results 2024 in second week of July

Advertisement

Latest

12:11 PM | 27 Jun, 2024

Supreme Court resumes hearing on SIC's appeal against reserved seat denial

Gold & Silver

03:27 PM | 26 Jun, 2024

Gold extends losses in Pakistan; check latest rates today

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 27 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.

Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.

Currency Rates in Pakistan

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 0800 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.6 280.7
Euro EUR 294 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349 352.55
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.85
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.1 73.9
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.67 748.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.38 38.78
Danish Krone DKK 40.08 40.48
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.87 916.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.13 59.73
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.28 172.28
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.38 26.68
Omani Riyal OMR 723.62 731.62
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.5 77.2
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 311.34 313.84
Thai Bhat THB 7.58 7.73

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: