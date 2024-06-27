Ex-wife moves LHC for rape case against Punjab home secretary Noorul Amin Mengal

LAHORE – Former wife of Punjab Home Secretary Noorul Amin Mengal has filed a petition in the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking registration of a case against him over alleged rape.

LHC’s Justice Farooq Haider heard the petition of Ambreen Sardar and issued notices to SHO South Cantonment and Mengal. The judge ordered the home secretary to appear before court on September 5, reports said.

The lawyer of the petitioner asserted that Ambreen Sardar has filed a case of sexual assault against her ex-husband.

He argued that maintaining physical relations with ex-spouse by concealing the divorce fell in the category of rape. The lawyer added that police have refused to register the case on the complaint of his client.

The lawyer pleaded the court to order the police for registration of the case against the home secretary.