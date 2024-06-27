Rain bring respite for Karachi residents from scorching heat

KARACHI – Rain hit parts of southern port city of Karachi on Thursday, bringing respite for the residents from the scorching heat.

Light to moderate downpour was recorded in Sarjani Town, Gulshan-e-Mammar, Malir, Gulistan-e-Johar, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Federal B Area, II Chandrigarh Road and other areas of the metropolis.

A day earlier, the heat index felt as high as 46°C, significantly affecting daily life.

Meanwhile, Met office informed that monsoon currents from Arabian sea and Bay of Bengal are likely to penetrate eastern parts of the country from 26th June and a low pressure also lies over south of Indian Gujrat.

It said that rain wind/thundershower with isolated heavyfall is expected in Mithi, Umarkot, Mirpur Khas, Sanghar, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Thatta, Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Shaheed Benazirabad, Nausheroferoze, Khairpur, Dadu, Sukkur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Larkana from 26th June to 01st July with occasional gaps.