Nationwide petrol shortage feared as companies stop supplies ahead of price hike

In anticipation of a price hike in petroleum products starting from July 1st, oil marketing companies have halted the supply of petroleum products to petrol pumps, even after receiving advance payments.
Khawaja Atif, Senior Secretary General of the Petroleum Dealers Association, shared that even tankers that were ready to depart from oil depots had their petroleum products offloaded.
"If the situation persists, there will be no petrol available at pumps across Lahore and the rest of the country, leading to conflicts at petrol stations," he warned.
Atif explained that the sole reason for this supply halt is the anticipated increase in petroleum product prices from July 1st, which oil companies plan to exploit for significant profits.
On the other hand, Tariq Wazir Ali, Chairman of the Oil Marketing Companies Association, stated that oil marketing companies are not receiving supplies from oil refineries. "When oil refineries do not provide supplies, how can we supply petrol to the pumps? We have also written a letter to the Chairman of OGRA, highlighting the supply issues from the refineries. If this situation continues, the supply of petrol will not be possible," he noted.
The Senior Secretary of the Petroleum Dealers Association dismissed this claim, suggesting collusion between oil marketing companies and refineries. "They want to profit together. If supplies are delayed and prices increase, those with millions of liters in storage will benefit," he alleged.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
