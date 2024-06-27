Search

Nationwide petrol shortage feared as companies stop supplies ahead of price hike

04:10 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
In anticipation of a price hike in petroleum products starting from July 1st, oil marketing companies have halted the supply of petroleum products to petrol pumps, even after receiving advance payments.

Khawaja Atif, Senior Secretary General of the Petroleum Dealers Association, shared that even tankers that were ready to depart from oil depots had their petroleum products offloaded.

"If the situation persists, there will be no petrol available at pumps across Lahore and the rest of the country, leading to conflicts at petrol stations," he warned.

Atif explained that the sole reason for this supply halt is the anticipated increase in petroleum product prices from July 1st, which oil companies plan to exploit for significant profits.

On the other hand, Tariq Wazir Ali, Chairman of the Oil Marketing Companies Association, stated that oil marketing companies are not receiving supplies from oil refineries. "When oil refineries do not provide supplies, how can we supply petrol to the pumps? We have also written a letter to the Chairman of OGRA, highlighting the supply issues from the refineries. If this situation continues, the supply of petrol will not be possible," he noted.

The Senior Secretary of the Petroleum Dealers Association dismissed this claim, suggesting collusion between oil marketing companies and refineries. "They want to profit together. If supplies are delayed and prices increase, those with millions of liters in storage will benefit," he alleged.
 

