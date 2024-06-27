PTI to challenge 'Iddat' marriage case verdict in High Court

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced its decision to challenge the recent court verdict against its founder, Imran Khan, and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the 'iddat' marriage case in the High Court.

Umar Ayub, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, stated that PTI will contest the suspension of sentences handed down in the 'iddat' marriage case. "We condemn this decision and will challenge it in the High Court," he declared.

Ayub further emphasized that PTI will not engage in any negotiations until their detained leaders are released. "Our movement will advance rapidly, and we will hold protests everywhere," he added.

This development follows the recent ruling by Session Court Judge Afzal Majoka, who upheld the sentences of PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi. Both were sentenced to seven years in prison for their marriage during the 'iddat' period, a time when a woman is traditionally required to observe a waiting period after the death of her spouse or a divorce.

PTI's announcement highlights the party's firm stance against the judicial decision and its commitment to continuing its political campaign until their demands are met.