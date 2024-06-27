Search

Bolivia’s army chief arrested after attempted coup

04:58 PM | 27 Jun, 2024
Source: Social media

Bolivia’s army chief was arrested over failed coup attempt against the government after troops forcefully entered the presidential palace in the capital city of La Paz. 

The troops and tanks entered Plaza Murillo, a renowned square where the various important buildings including presidential palace are located. Videos circulating on social media show a tank breaching the metal gate of the palace. 

The now-dismissed army chief General Juan Jose Zuniga had said the armed forces wanted to restructure the democracy in the country. 

As the troops entered the historic square, President Luis Arce urged the public to come out in defence of democracy in the country. 

As the public started flocking to the place, President Arce ordered the top general to withdraw his troops, stating that: “I am your captain”.

Following the failed coup attempt, the now-dismissed army chief was arrested and forced into a police vehicle. 

Later, President Arce appeared on his balcony and said: “No one can take away the democracy we have won”.

His defense minister Edmundo Novillo told media the government had regained “total and absolute control” over its military. “We urge the population that everything goes back to normal,” he said.

Meanwhile, the arrested army chief alleged that he had done everything on the instructions of the president. 

“On Sunday I met with the president and the president told me, ‘The situation was very f*****, that this week would be critical. And so, it’s necessary to prepare something to bring up my popularity.’ And so he told me, he asked me, ‘Shall we take out the armored (vehicles)?’” Zuniga told reporters.

On the other hand, Justice Minister Ivan Lima has rejected the allegations.

