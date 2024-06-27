12-year-old boy's body found in Malir river

KARACHI - The body of a 12-year-old boy was recovered from the Malir River, three days after he went missing.

According to details, the body of Farman, son of Liaqat Baloch, was found within the jurisdiction of Korangi Industrial Area police station. Farman was a resident of Panhwar Goth, located near the Malir River.

The police took custody of the body and transferred it to Jinnah Hospital for legal formalities. SHO Khalid Memon of the Korangi Industrial Area police station stated that the boy had gone missing three days ago after he went near the Malir River. The family had reported his disappearance to the police station, but on Thursday, the boy’s body was discovered in the Malir River.

SHO Memon mentioned that the boy’s family does not wish to pursue any legal action. Consequently, the police have handed over the body to the family.