Pacer Mohammad Wasim ties the knot in Saudi Arabia (See Photos)

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim tied the knot in Saudi Arabia as the player has shared the development on social media.

The right-hand quick took to Instagram where he shared some photos of his nikkah event. He wrote a Quranic verse in the caption which translates as, “And he has united their hearts.” He also used the hashtag of nikkah.

In a photo, he can be seen holding the hand of his bride at a hotel room from where the holy Kaaba can also be seen.

In another photo, the couple can be seen wearing Ihram in premises of Kaaba as they offered Umrah together.

As he shared photos, fans and fellow crickets started congratulating him. Shadab Khan, Amir Jamal and others have extended their best wishes to the pacer.