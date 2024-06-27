Pacer Mohammad Wasim ties the knot in Saudi Arabia (See Photos)

LAHORE – Pakistan pacer Mohammad Wasim tied the knot in Saudi Arabia as the player has shared the development on social media.
The right-hand quick took to Instagram where he shared some photos of his nikkah event. He wrote a Quranic verse in the caption which translates as, “And he has united their hearts.” He also used the hashtag of nikkah.
In a photo, he can be seen holding the hand of his bride at a hotel room from where the holy Kaaba can also be seen.
In another photo, the couple can be seen wearing Ihram in premises of Kaaba as they offered Umrah together.
As he shared photos, fans and fellow crickets started congratulating him. Shadab Khan, Amir Jamal and others have extended their best wishes to the pacer.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 27, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.7 for selling.
Euro’s buying rate stands at 294 and selling rate is 297.5 while British Pound rate is 349 for buying, and 352.55 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED’s buying rate was at 75.1 and selling rate at 75.85 whereas Saudi Riyal’s buying rate hovers at 73.1, and selling rate at 73.9.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.7
|Euro
|EUR
|294
|297.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349
|352.55
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.1
|73.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.67
|748.67
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.38
|38.78
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.08
|40.48
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.87
|916.87
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.13
|59.73
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.28
|172.28
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.38
|26.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.5
|77.2
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.34
|313.84
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
