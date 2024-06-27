FBR extends office hours until midnight to meet annual tax target

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has ramped up efforts to achieve its annual tax target for the fiscal year 2023-24 by issuing a directive aimed at ensuring the comprehensive collection of duties and taxes.

In a letter sent to all concerned offices, the FBR has mandated extended working hours for the final days of June.

FBR offices across the country, including large taxpayer units and regional offices, will keep their doors open until late at night from June 28 to 30.

The directive includes specific instructions for chief commissioners of land revenue to coordinate closely with the State Bank of Pakistan to facilitate this process.

FBR's schedule

On June 28, offices will remain open until 8 PM.

On Saturday, June 29, offices will be operational until 6 PM.

On Sunday, June 30, relevant tax offices are instructed to stay open until 12 midnight.



These measures are part of the FBR's concerted efforts to ensure all due taxes and duties are collected efficiently, aiding in the achievement of the set tax revenue goals for the fiscal year.

The extended hours are expected to provide taxpayers with ample opportunity to fulfill their tax obligations, thereby contributing to the overall fiscal health of the country.