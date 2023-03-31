Elections case: Nawaz Sharif voices distrust on CJP Bandial-led bench, demands full bench hearing

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif on Friday expressed his distrust in the three-member bench of the Supreme Court hearing a case regarding delay in elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

In a press conference from London, the former three-time prime minister said: “How the decision will be accepted when the bench is not acceptable to us”. He said the full bench should be made since it was a national issue.

More to follow…