Islamabad's Monal restaurant sealed on court orders
The local administration on Tuesday sealed Monal, one of the most popular restaurants in the federal capital.
The restaurant was sealed by City Assistant Commissioner Rana Musa.
Earlier in the day, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seal the restaurant and take over the Navy Golf Course because these constructions were made on the encroached land of the National Park.
The IHC had declared the claim of the Military Directorate of Farms over 8000-acre land of the National Park illegal. The court said that land of the National Park should be considered property of the federal government.
The court had also directed the interior secretary to take action against those who occupied the land where Navy Golf Course was constructed.
