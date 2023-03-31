Search

Immigration

US judge allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in country

Web Desk 09:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023
US judge allows spouses of H-1B visa holders to work in country
Source: https://thebizupdate.com/us-changes-visa-fees-and-validity-for-pakistan/

WASHINGTON - In what appears to be a big relief for foreign workers in the US tech industry, a judge has ruled that the spouses of H-1B visa holders can now work in the country.

Tanya Chutkan, a US District Judge, dismissed a lawsuit filed by Save Jobs USA, which aimed to repeal the Obama-era regulation that permitted employment authorization cards to spouses of certain categories of H-1B visa holders.

Tech giants like Apple, Amazon, Google, and Microsoft opposed the lawsuit as well as scores of immigrants who thought it as denting a blow to their financial health. As far as statistics are concerned, almost 100,000 work authorizations have been issued by the US to spouses of H-1B workers.

In his ruling, the judge stated that Congress had empowered the US Government to authorize employment as a permissible condition for H-4 spouses' stay in the United States.

On the other hand, Save Jobs USA argued that Congress had not allowed the Department of Homeland Security the authority to permit foreign nationals, such as H-4 visa holders, to work during their stay in the United States. 

The judge did not seem convinced and stated that both the explicit and implicit congressional ratification of that practice, as well as decades of executive-branch practice, run headlong into the text of the Immigration and Nationality Act.

The fact that the federal government has had longstanding and open responsibility for authorizing employment for similar visa classes further manifests Congress' approval of it exercising that authority, she said.

The judge stated in her ruling that the Department of Homeland Security and its predecessors have 'authorized employment not just for students, but also for their spouses and dependents'.

The advocates for immigrant rights have lauded the ruling stating that it would provide much needed relief to families who have been struggling financially; however, Save Jobs USA has vowed to challenge the verdict. 

What is H-1 B Visa

As explained earlier, the H-1B program allows companies and other employers in the United States to temporarily hire foreign workers in occupations that require the theoretical and practical application of a body of highly specialized knowledge and a bachelor’s degree or higher in the specific specialty, or its equivalent.

H-1B specialty occupations may include fields such as architecture, engineering, mathematics, physical sciences, social sciences, medicine and health, education, business specialties, accounting, law, theology, and the arts. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

With Schengen Visa digitalization, UAE residents would soon apply for visas online

08:15 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Over 30,000 foreigners Immigrate to Denmark for work in 2022

11:13 PM | 30 Mar, 2023

Germany's new immigration plan allows 60,000 extra workers every year: Here are the details

08:02 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

US increases visa fees for different categories; Here's what has changed

06:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

US Immigration Services confirms reaching cap for H1B visa

09:42 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

No more visa exemption for US, Canadian citizens as Brazil withdraws waiver

11:03 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Petrol, diesel prices to remain unchanged in Pakistan for next 15 days

09:35 PM | 31 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – March 31, 2023

08:17 AM | 31 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 31, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 31, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.8 286.6
Euro EUR 306 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 79.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.6 76.4
Australian Dollar AUD 187.5 189.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 753.99 761.99
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.7
China Yuan CNY 41.25 41.65
Danish Krone DKK 41.26 41.51
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.22
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.67 934.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.63
Omani Riyal OMR 736.34 744.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 308.25 310.75
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 31 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 208,200 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,500.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,849.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Karachi PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Islamabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Peshawar PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Quetta PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Sialkot PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Attock PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Gujranwala PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Jehlum PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Multan PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Bahawalpur PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Gujrat PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Nawabshah PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Chakwal PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Hyderabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Nowshehra PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Sargodha PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470
Faisalabad PKR 208,200 PKR 2,470

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: