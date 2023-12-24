Search

Immigration

Saudi Arabia restricts multiple visits to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH): Details inside

Web Desk
08:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2023
Saudi Arabia restricts multiple visits to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH): Details inside

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has restricted multiple entries to Rozaz-e-Rasool (PBUH), it emerged on Saturday.

According to the details, the authorities have now banned more than one entry to Roza-e-Rasool within one year.

Moreover, it has also been announced that the entry permit for visiting the Roza-e-Rasool would be available only through Nusuk or Tawakkalna App, Geo News reported.

The authorities have also announced that those wishing to visit the sacred place would have to furnish whether they are affected by Covid-19 virus or not after which they would be allowed or denied entry.

It bears mentioning that the visit to the Masjid e Nabwi can be made as many times as one wants; however, the visit to the Roza-e-Rasool has been restricted to a single entry per year.

The decision has been made in the backdrop of the increasing number of Muslims who wish to visit the place but are unable to visit due to congestion. 

The government of the kingdom is currently making arrangements for the upcoming Hajj for which the country would welcome over 2 million Muslims visiting the place as part of the spiritual journey. 

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

06:14 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Pack your bags as Indonesia launches 5 year multiple entry visa for ...

05:50 PM | 23 Dec, 2023

Universal Studios buys land for first UK theme park: Details inside

05:00 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

Canada announces temporary visas for people in Gaza: Here are the ...

05:56 PM | 22 Dec, 2023

UK announces complete details about salary threshold under fresh ...

10:45 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches single platform for all visa types

06:06 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Texas promulgates law to arrest illegal immigrants: Details inside

Advertisement

Latest

08:30 PM | 24 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia restricts multiple visits to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH): Details inside

Horoscope

09:27 AM | 24 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 24, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal, and other foreign currencies in the open market on Sunday.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Sunday, the US dollar was being quoted at 282.4 for buying and 285.15 for selling.

Euro remains stable at 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate saw decline to 357.5 for buying, and 361 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.5 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.97 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today gold price here - 24 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices moved down in Pakistani market in line with international market rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 24 December 2023

On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,580

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: