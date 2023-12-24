Saudi Arabia restricts multiple visits to Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH): Details inside

RIYADH - The government of Saudi Arabia has restricted multiple entries to Rozaz-e-Rasool (PBUH), it emerged on Saturday.

According to the details, the authorities have now banned more than one entry to Roza-e-Rasool within one year.

Moreover, it has also been announced that the entry permit for visiting the Roza-e-Rasool would be available only through Nusuk or Tawakkalna App, Geo News reported.

The authorities have also announced that those wishing to visit the sacred place would have to furnish whether they are affected by Covid-19 virus or not after which they would be allowed or denied entry.

It bears mentioning that the visit to the Masjid e Nabwi can be made as many times as one wants; however, the visit to the Roza-e-Rasool has been restricted to a single entry per year.

The decision has been made in the backdrop of the increasing number of Muslims who wish to visit the place but are unable to visit due to congestion.

The government of the kingdom is currently making arrangements for the upcoming Hajj for which the country would welcome over 2 million Muslims visiting the place as part of the spiritual journey.