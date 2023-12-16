Europe's most famous museum is increasing ticket price for tourists

PARIS - The renowned Louvre Museum in Paris is preparing to revise its entry fees from the new year by a whopping 29 percent.

The site, acclaimed as one of the globe's most frequented cultural sites, is set to hike the general admission prices from €17 ($18.30) to €22 ($23.70), effective January 15, 2024.

This potential increase stirs concerns, particularly for visitors planning to attend the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, though this is the first adjustment since 2017.

It is also reported that the hike is to balance the heightened operational expenses and facilitate complimentary entry for specific groups like journalists, educators, and individuals under 18.

The museum is not the only entity hiking the ticket price as plans for raised hotel tariffs and a proposed Metro fare surge from €2.10 to €4 (around $4.30) are also underway.

Louvre Museum President Laurence des Cars affirmed that the price adjustments were part of a broader strategy aimed at enhancing the museum's allure for Parisian locals, potentially deterred by a large number of tourists.

'I am happy and proud to see the French public, from Ile-de-France and Paris, reclaiming the Louvre Museum. The quality of this relationship is at the heart of our mission. We are working to restore this 'desire for the Louvre' in our local public and try to open new doors for them,' Laurence des Cars said in a statement.

This year saw a decrease in the daily visitor cap to 30,000, down from the pre-COVID allowance of 45,000, signaling efforts to engage more with local audiences.

The majority of French visitors access the Louvre free of charge, benefiting from exemptions covering children, EU residents under 26, and certain professional groups.