Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched a multilingual call center for the ease of pilgrims who would keep coming to the kingdom for religious purposes.

The call center named 1966 also includes Urdu language and would be a major support for pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even India. Besides, Arabic and English are also included in the call center so that the pilgrims can have a unique experience in the country during their stay.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah during the Umrah and Ziyarah forum and it is believed that the call center ‘1966’ is going to play an important role in improving the logistics and communication experience of Muslims.

The call center ensures that the pilgrims easily access the information, report issues and get guidance more effectively during the trip to the holy land.

It is to be mentioned that the Saudi Arabian government will welcome around 2 million pilgrims from across the world in June this year and arrangements have been finalized to a large extent. Pakistan has secured approximately 179,000 seats for the upcoming Hajj, and private Hajj operators will fill almost half of these.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region.