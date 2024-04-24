Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

Web Desk
01:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2024
Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

RIYADH - The authorities in Saudi Arabia have launched a multilingual call center for the ease of pilgrims who would keep coming to the kingdom for religious purposes.

The call center named 1966 also includes Urdu language and would be a major support for pilgrims from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and even India. Besides, Arabic and English are also included in the call center so that the pilgrims can have a unique experience in the country during their stay.

The announcement in this regard was made by the Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq Al Rabiah during the Umrah and Ziyarah forum and it is believed that the call center ‘1966’ is going to play an important role in improving the logistics and communication experience of Muslims.

The call center ensures that the pilgrims easily access the information, report issues and get guidance more effectively during the trip to the holy land.

It is to be mentioned that the Saudi Arabian government will welcome around 2 million pilgrims from across the world in June this year and arrangements have been finalized to a large extent. Pakistan has secured approximately 179,000 seats for the upcoming Hajj, and private Hajj operators will fill almost half of these.

The authorities have introduced the Short Hajj package for the pilgrims while the Sponsorship Scheme is also valid for this year as well.

As far as the Long Hajj is concerned, it would encompass 38-42 days with 8 days stay in Medinah and those flying from the South region i.e. Karachi, and Sukkhur would have to pay Rs 10,65,000 while those from other cities i.e. Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad would pay Rs 10,75,000.

For Sponsorship scheme applicants, the cost is $3765 for the South Region while it is $ 3800 for the North Region for those opting for the Long Hajj package.

For the Short Hajj package, the cost for regular Hajj applicants is Rs 11,40,000 for the South region while the cost is Rs 11,50,000 for the North region; the Hajj would continue for 20-25 days under this scheme.

For the Sponsorship Scheme, the cost for Short Hajj is $ 4015 USD for the South region and $ 4050 for the North region.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch ...

02:38 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Thailand extends visa-free entry relaxation for Russia: Details inside

01:23 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Schengen Visa announced for Saudi citizens, gulf countries: Details ...

01:00 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia includes 'Urdu' language in new call center for pilgrims

07:39 PM | 23 Apr, 2024

Iran visa fees in Pakistan: What you need to know

07:58 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Philippines signs visa-free agreement with this Muslim country: ...

Immigration

09:25 PM | 21 Apr, 2024

UAE family residency visa – minimum income requirements and ...

07:48 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia approves 'Road to Makkah' initiative at Karachi airport

04:09 PM | 22 Apr, 2024

24,000 Pakistanis to benefit from Road to Makkah initiative as Hajj ...

Advertisement

Latest

02:57 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

IATA warns Pakistan to release airline revenues as economic crunch lingers on

Gold & Silver

02:56 PM | 24 Apr, 2024

Gold registers recovery as per tola price up by Rs1,100

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 24 April 2024 Forex Rates

Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 24 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293.2 296.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 339.5 343
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.25 73.95
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: