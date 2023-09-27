PIA plane makes emergency landing in Jeddah shortly after take off

KARACHI - An aircraft of Pakistan International Airlines made emergency landing in Jeddah, stirring panic amongst the flyers.

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Flight PK 746 was headed to Sialkot from Jeddah on Wednesday when the crew detected a burning smell in the cabin.

At that moment, the plane had taken off and was at an altitude of 20,000 feet but it was routed back to Jeddah airport where it successfully made landing.

The plane had departed from Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International Airport at 10 a.m. local time and after landing, investigations were launched into the incident.

The flight was later diverted to Karachi instead of Sialkot and fortunately no injuries were reported in the incident.

"The flight has been diverted to Karachi for a crew change as a precautionary measure," stated a PIA spokesperson, adding that "Our priority is always the safety and well-being of our passengers and crew members".