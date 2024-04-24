HEC Higher Education Aptitude Test for Scholarships, M.Phil, and Ph.D programs 2024

KARACHI – Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has introduced a process for granting scholarships and admissions to MS, MPhil and Ph.D programs.
Under the new process, Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for fair and transparent evaluation.
Interested candidates can apply online for admissions and HEC scholarships through the e-portal. The test is also open to individuals planning to apply for future scholarship schemes offered by HEC-sponsored Pakistani universities.
Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) is applicable for admission to both public and private institutions. HAT will be conducted in five categories based on academic backgrounds
|HAT Category
|Subjects Included
|HAT 1
|Engineering & Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics
|HAT 2
|Management Sciences, Business Education
|HAT 3
|Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology, Law
|HAT 4
|Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences, Biological & Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Education, Media & Mass Communication
|HAT-General
|Religious Studies (Madrasa Graduates)
HAT Date 2024
The test is scheduled for May 26, 2024, and applicants can download their Roll Number Slips from the official website one week before the test date.
To apply, candidates must register online on the HEC official website and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 2000 through designated banks or mobile banking services. It is important to provide valid contact information to receive notifications about the test.
Last Date
The deadline for online registration is May 8, 2024.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Apr-2024/last-date-for-ministry-of-defence-jobs-2024-ends-today-have-you-applied-yet
Pakistani currency remains unchanged against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293.2 for buying and 296.2 for selling while British Pound hovers at 339.5 for buying, and 343 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293.2
|296.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|339.5
|343
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.25
|73.95
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.55
|748.55
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.47
|38.87
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.78
|40.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.11
|912.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.61
|25.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.2
|731.2
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.47
|307.97
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.