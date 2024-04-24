HEC Higher Education Aptitude Test for Scholarships, M.Phil, and Ph.D programs 2024

KARACHI – Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan has introduced a process for granting scholarships and admissions to MS, MPhil and Ph.D programs.

Under the new process, Education Testing Council (ETC) will conduct Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) for fair and transparent evaluation.

Interested candidates can apply online for admissions and HEC scholarships through the e-portal. The test is also open to individuals planning to apply for future scholarship schemes offered by HEC-sponsored Pakistani universities.

Higher Education Aptitude Test (HAT) is applicable for admission to both public and private institutions. HAT will be conducted in five categories based on academic backgrounds

HAT Test Categories

HAT Category Subjects Included HAT 1 Engineering & Technology, Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics HAT 2 Management Sciences, Business Education HAT 3 Arts and Humanities, Social Sciences, Psychology, Law HAT 4 Agriculture & Veterinary Sciences, Biological & Medical Sciences, Physical Sciences, Education, Media & Mass Communication HAT-General Religious Studies (Madrasa Graduates)

HAT Date 2024

The test is scheduled for May 26, 2024, and applicants can download their Roll Number Slips from the official website one week before the test date.

Higher Education Aptitude Test fee 2024

To apply, candidates must register online on the HEC official website and pay a non-refundable fee of Rs. 2000 through designated banks or mobile banking services. It is important to provide valid contact information to receive notifications about the test.

Last Date

The deadline for online registration is May 8, 2024.

