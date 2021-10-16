Social media reacts to whooping hike in petrol price in Pakistan

05:26 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Social media reacts to whooping hike in petrol price in Pakistan
Share

LAHORE – Social media users have expressed anger over the massive surge in petroleum prices by the PTI government a day after it hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 for the next month.

The government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs 10.49 per litre taking its price to Rs137.79 per litre – the highest record in the country’s history.

Similarly, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs10.95 while light speed diesel has got costlier by Rs8.84, the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance reads.

Here is how social media reacted to the latest surge in POL prices;

Petrol price crosses Rs137 per litre as govt ... 08:55 AM | 16 Oct, 2021

ISLAMABAD – The government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs 10.49 per litre taking its price to ...

More From This Category
Sindh Governor goes historically wrong as he ...
02:40 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
PM Imran's Banigala house lit up ahead of Eid ...
01:43 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
NADRA voids policy requiring women to change ...
01:06 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Audio call of Ayesha-Rambo exposes ‘plan to ...
12:28 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
Pakistan receives another batch of 2.4mn Pfizer ...
11:56 AM | 16 Oct, 2021
India falls to 101 in Global Hunger Index 2021, 9 ...
10:54 AM | 16 Oct, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi all praise for co-stars Bilal Abbas Khan and Sajal Aly
10:48 PM | 15 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr