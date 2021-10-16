Social media reacts to whooping hike in petrol price in Pakistan
LAHORE – Social media users have expressed anger over the massive surge in petroleum prices by the PTI government a day after it hiked power tariff by Rs1.39 for the next month.
The government on Saturday increased the price of petrol by Rs 10.49 per litre taking its price to Rs137.79 per litre – the highest record in the country’s history.
Similarly, the price of kerosene oil has been increased by Rs10.95 while light speed diesel has got costlier by Rs8.84, the notification issued by the Ministry of Finance reads.
Here is how social media reacted to the latest surge in POL prices;
Petrol price increased by Rs 10.49! New price is Rs 138. Imran Khan, RESIGN AND GO HOME! You’re INCOMPETENT and a FAILURE. Imagine the SHAME on their faces, but they will STILL defend it, NALAYAK! Next time good looks par thumkay ke sath RISHTA dae daina, vote nahi! 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/zaIwvQSIuL— Saad Kaiser (@TheSaadKaiser) October 16, 2021
Government has increased the Petrol Price and Diesel prices upto Rs 10.49 and Rs 12.44 respectively….— Muhammad Saad Qureshi🇵🇰 (@SaadQureshe) October 16, 2021
Meanwhile Imran Khan 👇 #ڈوب_مرو_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/QVyw8G78Vi
The government increases petrol price by Rs10.49 per litre.— Naila Javed (@NailaJaved17) October 16, 2021
➤ Petrol: 137.79 (Rs 10.49 increase)
➤ Diesel: 134.48 (Rs 12.44 increase)#Petrolprices #غریب_پر_ظلم_بند_کرو #ڈوب_مرو_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/z51CknUCZm
Rs 10.49#ڈوب_مرو_عمران_خان— Juniii... (@searchingsukoon) October 16, 2021
Youthias After getting trolled on social media 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/qeLjQzBvHZ
"Rs 10.49"— Muhammad Ramzan wassan (@ramzanwassan786) October 16, 2021
Please Stop This @ImranKhanPTI#PAKvIND#لیٹ_گئی_ریحام pic.twitter.com/LIxoXkI6ZQ
Petrol hits record level of Rs137 per litre. Rs 10.49 #PetrolPrice pic.twitter.com/0ttsBwqdt1— 𝙐 𝙎 𝙈 𝘼 𝙉 (@tweetsofusman) October 16, 2021
