Malala all praise for Adele on new single's release

Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai has extended her heartiest congratulation to English singer-songwriter Adele on the release of her new single.

The 24-year-old Pakistani activist has a lot of A-list celebrity friends and she keeps on dropping glimpses of her friendship bonds on social media handles.

Turning to Instagram, Yousafzai recently posted a picture with the Easy on Me singer to celebrate the launch of her latest single. “Congratulations, Adele!” pairing it with several heart emojis.

Malala had previously posted the picture with Adele on her Instagram, along with others, captioning the post, "My friend Vee Kavithu and I enjoyed hearing Michelle Obama talk about her book Becoming in London! I am grateful she continues to advocate for girls’ education and opportunities for young women. I also saw some old friends (Stephen Colbert) and made a few new ones (RuPaul and Adele).”

British songstress Adele made her highly-anticipated music comeback on Friday, releasing her first new record since her 2015 Grammy award-winning album 25.

Moreover, she recently finalised her divorce from longtime beau Simon Konecki, nearly two years after her split.