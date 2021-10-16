‘Historic moment’ – Islamabad airport handles first cargo for Afghanistan

06:29 PM | 16 Oct, 2021
‘Historic moment’ – Islamabad airport handles first cargo for Afghanistan
ISLAMABAD – Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said on Friday the government was making efforts to boost trade and exports with Afghanistan.

He said that stability in Afghanistan and healthy economic relationship between the two countries would help boost bilateral trade.

Talking to media on the occasion of first cargo handling from Islamabad airport to Afghanistan via road, the minister termed it a “historic moment”. A private air company named WF Integral brought the cargo to the airport.

The advisor said despite having a cargo handling facility at Islamabad Airport, the service was not available for international transportation.

“This facility would also help in despatching goods coming from other countries to Afghanistan,” he added.

