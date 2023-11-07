Gold sees slight decline in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed a slight decline on Tuesday in domestic market in line with dropping international prices.

Data shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed the per tola gold price dropped by Rs200 to settle at Rs214,000.

The price of 10-gram gold went down by Rs172 to reach Rs183,477. In international market, the gold price declined by $15 to $1,968 per ounce.

A day earlier, gold prices also saw a decline in local market, the per tola gold price decreased by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.