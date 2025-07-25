DG ISPR terms ‘Operation Bunyanun Marsoos’ a symbol of national unity

LAHORE – Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif has declared the success of Operation Bunyanun Marsus a collective victory for the entire nation.

He made these remarks during a special session in Lahore with youth and representatives of various religious communities.

The participants warmly welcomed the DG ISPR and paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their services and achievements.

Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif emphasised that the entire nation, regardless of religious differences, stands united like a fortified wall in the face of every challenge and adversary. He added that people of all faiths living in Pakistan are united in history, national goals, and patriotism.

He highlighted that Pakistan is a peaceful and progressive nation, and interfaith harmony forms the foundation of its national strength. “The enemy will always be disappointed in the face of our national unity and solidarity,” he asserted.

He further stated that the youth hold the most vital role in shaping the bright future of the country.

Students expressed their appreciation for the Armed Forces, applauding the historic success of Operation Bunyanun Marsoos and the unwavering commitment of the military to national security.