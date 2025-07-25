Relief for Businesses as Sales Tax Return Deadline Extended

ISLAMABAD – Sigh of relief for taxpayers as Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has officially extended the deadline for filing Sales Tax and Federal Excise Returns for June 2025 to August 4, 2025.

This high-impact decision comes as a huge relief for businesses struggling to meet the original deadline of July 18. The extension, however, comes with a crucial caveat.

Sources within the FBR revealed that this directive was issued Thursday to tax authorities across Pakistan, including the LTOs, MTOs, CTOs, and RTOs, ensuring a unified implementation of the extended deadline.

The move follows an urgent appeal from the Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA), which had strongly urged the FBR to extend the e-filing window amid rising compliance pressure on businesses. Responding swiftly, the FBR exercised its powers under Section 74 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 and Section 43 of the Federal Excise Act, 2005 to push back the filing deadline.

This will ease the burden on thousands of businesses, especially in the midst of economic headwinds and digital filing challenges.