Gold price hikes by Rs2,100 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of gold in Pakistan surged by Rs2,100 to Rs277,300 per tola in line with global trends, maintaining a winning streak for a working day on Friday.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market has increased by $21 to $2,661 per ounce.