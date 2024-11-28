Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Gold prices dip in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold registered slight decline in its prices in domestic market of Pakistan on Thursday a day after recording significant gains.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price decreased by Rs700 to settle at Rs275,200.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram dropped by Rs600, reaching Rs235,940 in local market.

The price of the yellow commodity also witnessed downward trend in the international market where per ounce price decreased by $7 to reach $2,640.

Meanwhile, the price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,400 and Rs.2,914.95, respectively.

A day earlier, per tola gold price increased by Rs1,600 to settle at Rs275,900. Similarly, the prices of the 10-gram gold moved up by Rs1,372 to reach Rs236,540.

On the other hand, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved remarkable feat, with flagship KSE-100 index surpassing the 100,000 mark for the first time in history.

On Thursday, the index hit high of 100,502, representing significant gain of 1,233.28 points as strong bullish trend came after political tensions in the country began to subside, leading to increased investor confidence.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

