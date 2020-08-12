AkzoNobel invests to strengthen position in South Asia, delists from Pakistan Stock Exchange
Web Desk
04:36 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
AkzoNobel invests to strengthen position in South Asia, delists from Pakistan Stock Exchange
Share

LAHORE - AkzoNobel has increased its investment in Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited to greater than 96%. More than 80% of the minority shares have been acquired and the process of delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been completed.

According to the company statement, this move further strengthens AkzoNobel’s presence in South Asia and helps to consolidate its position as a leader in the Pakistan paints and coatings market. The company will continue to provide customers in Pakistan with world-class products, solutions and services.

 The share purchase process is ongoing and minority shareholders will be able to tender their shares until June 18, 2021.-PR

More From This Category
ECC gives go-ahead for timely settlement of ...
07:00 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
AkzoNobel invests to strengthen position in South ...
04:36 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Cotton can help in economic breakthrough for ...
11:56 PM | 10 Aug, 2020
Pakistan starts importing high grade fuel – ...
06:30 PM | 8 Aug, 2020
Uber lost $1.8B in 2Q as riders stayed home and ...
04:57 PM | 7 Aug, 2020
Japan extends grant assistance worth 318m JPY to ...
09:15 AM | 7 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr