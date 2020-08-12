AkzoNobel invests to strengthen position in South Asia, delists from Pakistan Stock Exchange
Share
LAHORE - AkzoNobel has increased its investment in Akzo Nobel Pakistan Limited to greater than 96%. More than 80% of the minority shares have been acquired and the process of delisting from the Pakistan Stock Exchange has been completed.
According to the company statement, this move further strengthens AkzoNobel’s presence in South Asia and helps to consolidate its position as a leader in the Pakistan paints and coatings market. The company will continue to provide customers in Pakistan with world-class products, solutions and services.
The share purchase process is ongoing and minority shareholders will be able to tender their shares until June 18, 2021.-PR
- Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- China demands non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese ...09:56 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says President09:37 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to promote development of ...08:55 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit today08:25 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 202005:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released04:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020