Latest Taxes for Non-Filers on Suzuki Alto, Cultus, WagonR, and Swift

Pakistani authorities jacked up taxes, impacting the automotive sector, and it also affected the prices of famous vehicles, particularly in the entry-level segment like Suzuki Alto.
Suzuki Alto, which is known for its fuel efficiency and strong resale value, currently priced at Rs 2,331,000, may face an increase. Similarly, the Suzuki Cultus, with prices ranging from Rs 3,858,000 for the VXR model to Rs 4,546,000 for the VXL-AGS. Swift lineup, currently priced between Rs 4,336,000 for the GL variant and Rs 4,719,000 for the GLX (CVT).
Taxes on Suzuki Cars in Pakistan
|Models
|For Filers
|For Non-Filers
|Suzuki Alto
|Alto VX
|11,655
|34,965
|Alto VXR
|13,535
|40,605
|Alto VXR-AGS
|14,470
|43,410
|Alto VXL-AGS
|15,225
|45,675
|Suzuki Cultus
|Cultus VXR
|38,580
|115,740
|Cultus VXL
|42,440
|127,320
|Cultus VXL-AGS
|45,460
|136,380
|Suzuki Swift
|Swift GL
|65,040
|195,120
|Swift GL (CVT)
|68,400
|205,200
|Swift GLX (CVT)
|70,785
|212,355
|Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone
|70,785
|212,355
The coalition government’s decision comes as part of broader economic measures aimed at stabilizing the economy. While this will increase the cost of purchasing new vehicles, it is also expected to impact the resale value of cars, potentially affecting middle-class consumers.
The increased taxes reflect the government’s strategy to generate more revenue and control inflation, but they also place a greater financial burden on vehicle buyers, particularly in the entry-level segment.
Buying a new car is difficult for Pakistanis due to plethora of taxes as authorities made several changes in withholding taxes (WHT), while registration fees, are also pushed prices of vehicles.
