Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Latest Taxes for Non-Filers on Suzuki Alto, Cultus, WagonR, and Swift

Latest Taxes For Non Filers On Suzuki Alto Cultus Wagonr And Swift

Pakistani authorities jacked up taxes, impacting the automotive sector, and it also affected the prices of famous vehicles, particularly in the entry-level segment like Suzuki Alto.

Suzuki Alto, which is known for its fuel efficiency and strong resale value, currently priced at Rs 2,331,000, may face an increase. Similarly, the Suzuki Cultus, with prices ranging from Rs 3,858,000 for the VXR model to Rs 4,546,000 for the VXL-AGS. Swift lineup, currently priced between Rs 4,336,000 for the GL variant and Rs 4,719,000 for the GLX (CVT).

Taxes on Suzuki Cars in Pakistan

Models For Filers For Non-Filers
Suzuki Alto
Alto VX 11,655 34,965
Alto VXR 13,535 40,605
Alto VXR-AGS 14,470 43,410
Alto VXL-AGS 15,225 45,675
Suzuki Cultus
Cultus VXR 38,580 115,740
Cultus VXL 42,440 127,320
Cultus VXL-AGS 45,460 136,380
Suzuki Swift
Swift GL 65,040 195,120
Swift GL (CVT) 68,400 205,200
Swift GLX (CVT) 70,785 212,355
Swift GLX (CVT) Two Tone 70,785 212,355

The coalition government’s decision comes as part of broader economic measures aimed at stabilizing the economy. While this will increase the cost of purchasing new vehicles, it is also expected to impact the resale value of cars, potentially affecting middle-class consumers.

The increased taxes reflect the government’s strategy to generate more revenue and control inflation, but they also place a greater financial burden on vehicle buyers, particularly in the entry-level segment.

Buying a new car is difficult for Pakistanis due to plethora of taxes as authorities made several changes in withholding taxes (WHT), while registration fees, are also pushed prices of vehicles.

Toyota Yaris, Corolla Latest Price Update in Pakistan December 2024

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 17 December 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.6 279.30
EUR Euro 290 292.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 348.5 352
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.3 75.95
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 177.75 180
BHD Bahrain Dinar 734.65 742.65
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.1 198.5
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.86 1.92
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.85 906.35
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand Dollar 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 718.85 727.35
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.99 206.99
SEK Swedish Krona 25.04 25.34
CHF Swiss Franc 311.35 314.15
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search