Special police squad formed to combat aerial firing on New Year eve

LAHORE – The Lahore police have formed Cyber Squad to combat aerial firing, weapons display, and their promotion on social media on eve of New Year.

DIG Operations Lahore Faisal Kamran said a special action plan has been developed to prevent aerial firing.

He added that the Cyber Squad and special police teams have been established in hotspot areas for New Year and Christmas to curb the display of illegal weapons and aerial firing on social media.

He further stated that immediate legal action will be taken against those involved in aerial firing, and the responsible individuals will be jailed.

This year, 831 individuals involved in aerial firing and displaying weapons have been sent to jail. A total of 505 cases have been registered for aerial firing and weapon display.

Blind bullets from aerial firing result in the loss of precious human lives, the police officer said, adding that people should not turn the events of happiness into mourning by committing such crimes.

He also sought public support to preventing the heinous act of aerial firing. He urged citizens to report criminal activities in their vicinity by calling 15.