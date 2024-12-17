Is Aisha Afridi a relative of Shahid Afridi?

KARACHI – Pakistani actress Ayesha Afridi made headlines in Pakistan with her impeccable acting skills in various dramas such as Dil-e-Bereham, Qayamat, Baddua, Dil-e-Gumshuda and many more in recent years.

However, her surname Afridi has created a debate on social media if she is a relative of legendary cricketer Shahid Afridi. Some social media users are claiming without any evidence that she is relative of the former cricketer.

As the debate created frenzy on social media, the Belapur Ki Dayan starlet has broken the silence. She appeared on a TV show for an interview when host Ayaz Samo asked her about any possible relationship with Shahid Afridi.

She said, “I have no connection with Shahid Afridi. Whenever I meet people, they always ask me the same question. Even on social media, people comment and ask if I am related to Afridi, to which I tell them that I am not a relative of Shahid Afridi. I am Ayesha Afridi.”

Responding to a question, she said no one from her entire family has any connection to showbiz industry. “I had to struggle a lot to convince my family since it is a Pathan family.”