Pakistani stars mourn the loss of journalist Arshad Sharif
Web Desk
03:32 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Source: Instagram
The nations have been flooding the social media with tributes after the tragic death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead in Kenya. His wife confirmed his demise via Twitter early on Monday.

Apart from the journalist community, the nation is in great grief following the death of famous TV host.  Arshad’s wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, first shared the news in a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya."

Following the news, several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late journalist. Adnan Siddqui, Sajal Aly, Haroon Shahid and many other posted online.

