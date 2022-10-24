Pakistani stars mourn the loss of journalist Arshad Sharif
Share
The nations have been flooding the social media with tributes after the tragic death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead in Kenya. His wife confirmed his demise via Twitter early on Monday.
Apart from the journalist community, the nation is in great grief following the death of famous TV host. Arshad’s wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, first shared the news in a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.
“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya."
I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya.
Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital.
Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e— Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022
Following the news, several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late journalist. Adnan Siddqui, Sajal Aly, Haroon Shahid and many other posted online.
Arshad sharif hum sharminda hain ????????????— Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) October 23, 2022
RIP Arshad sharif ????— Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) October 23, 2022
Rest in peace brother.#ArshadShareef— Rohail Hyatt ???????? (@rohailhyatt) October 24, 2022
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un!
Arshad Sharif, a voice of reason in all the ‘breaking news’ clutter. Balanced, fair and objective—just how journalists are expected to be. Journalism lost a great one. May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah! Aameen???????? pic.twitter.com/lhCqKhOb39— Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 24, 2022
Arshad Sharif! ????— Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) October 24, 2022
Arshad Sharif paid price for ‘exposing the ... 01:44 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Former prime minister Imran Khan condemned the death of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, saying he ...
-
-
- Ex-PM Imran Khan secures pre-arrest bail in terror case03:06 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- Pakistani PM embarks on official visit to Saudi Arabia today to ...02:33 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
- Anushka Sharma pens touching note for Virat Kohli after stunning ...08:44 PM | 23 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022