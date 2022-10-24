Pakistani stars mourn the loss of journalist Arshad Sharif

The nations have been flooding the social media with tributes after the tragic death of Pakistani journalist Arshad Sharif who was shot dead in Kenya. His wife confirmed his demise via Twitter early on Monday.

Apart from the journalist community, the nation is in great grief following the death of famous TV host. Arshad’s wife Javeria Siddique, who is also a journalist, first shared the news in a tweet, confirming his husband’s death in Nairobi city after reportedly being shot.

“I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist Arshad today, as per police he was shot in Kenya."

I lost friend, husband and my favourite journalist @arsched today, as per police he was shot in Kenya. Respect our privacy and in the name of breaking pls don't share our family pics, personal details and his last pictures from hospital. Remember us in ur prayers. pic.twitter.com/wP1BJxqP5e — Javeria Siddique (@javerias) October 24, 2022

Following the news, several Pakistani celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the late journalist. Adnan Siddqui, Sajal Aly, Haroon Shahid and many other posted online.

Arshad sharif hum sharminda hain ???????????? — Muneeb Butt (@muneeb_butt9) October 23, 2022

RIP Arshad sharif ???? — Sajal Ali (@Iamsajalali) October 23, 2022

Rest in peace brother.#ArshadShareef — Rohail Hyatt ???????? (@rohailhyatt) October 24, 2022

Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji'un! Arshad Sharif, a voice of reason in all the ‘breaking news’ clutter. Balanced, fair and objective—just how journalists are expected to be. Journalism lost a great one. May Allah grant him higher place in Jannah! Aameen???????? pic.twitter.com/lhCqKhOb39 — Adnan Siddiqui (@adnanactor) October 24, 2022

Arshad Sharif! ???? — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) October 24, 2022