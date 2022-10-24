Resham celebrates her birthday with family   
04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Resham celebrates her birthday with family   
Source: Resham (Instagram)
Evergreen beauty Resham ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty, and charm in the nineties.

Rising to the pinnacle of fame, the Sangam star has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema.

Celebrating her birthday, the Buddha Gujjar actor kick-started the celebration with her family. The stunning pictures are winning the internet as the birthday day was all white

Earlier, after facing severe backlash, the Lollywood diva shared an apology video for throwing plastic wrappers in the water after feeding fish.

The aforementioned video shows Resham throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into a river on her way to Charsadda has drawn massive backlash online, with people calling out the actor’s actions.

