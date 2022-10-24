Resham celebrates her birthday with family
Share
Evergreen beauty Resham ruled the industry with her stardom, beauty, and charm in the nineties.
Rising to the pinnacle of fame, the Sangam star has now reached a point in her career where she is respected for her contribution to Pakistani cinema.
Celebrating her birthday, the Buddha Gujjar actor kick-started the celebration with her family. The stunning pictures are winning the internet as the birthday day was all white
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Earlier, after facing severe backlash, the Lollywood diva shared an apology video for throwing plastic wrappers in the water after feeding fish.
The aforementioned video shows Resham throwing meat, bread and plastic waste into a river on her way to Charsadda has drawn massive backlash online, with people calling out the actor’s actions.
Resham embarks on 'a new beginning' to make ... 05:17 PM | 20 Sep, 2022
After apologising following online trolling for dumping plastic alongside meat in flood water, veteran actor Resham has ...
- Get ready to experience unmatched engine performance with PSO’s ...05:55 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- PM Shehbaz asks Kenyan president to ensure fair probe into Arshad ...05:46 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Resham celebrates her birthday with family04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022