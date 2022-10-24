New song of 'Tich Button' released

Web Desk
04:54 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
New song of 'Tich Button' released
Source: Instagram
Share

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane and heartthrob Farhan Saeed have re-united for the promotion of their upcoming film Tich Button.

As the promotions have been in full swing, the duo alongside Iman Aly and Qasim Mureed have been spotted at malls, talk shows etc.

Recently, the Tich Button team did a surprise launch of the new song "Mein Ni Boldi" from the movie and needless to say, the Karachites were completely ecstatic. 

\

Moreover, the cast also made an appearance in the famed show Jeeto Pakistan and posed for a picture with Fahad Mustapha.

Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. Her directorial debut features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles. The movie is set to release on 11 November 2022.

Urwa Hocane's Tich Button to hit theatres in ... 11:59 PM | 18 Oct, 2022

Pakistani cinema's highly-anticipated film Tich Button, which was slated to release more than two years ago, will ...

More From This Category
New singing voice is ready to be a part of ...
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
What's cooking between Azaan Sami Khan and Maheen ...
05:40 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Resham celebrates her birthday with family   
04:30 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Asim Azhar and Virat Kholi all smiles for the ...
04:00 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Pakistani stars mourn the loss of journalist ...
03:32 PM | 24 Oct, 2022
Shaveer Jafry shares PDA-filled moments with wife ...
02:10 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
New singing voice is ready to be a part of Pakistan music industry 
05:17 PM | 24 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr