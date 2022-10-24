New song of 'Tich Button' released
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane and heartthrob Farhan Saeed have re-united for the promotion of their upcoming film Tich Button.
As the promotions have been in full swing, the duo alongside Iman Aly and Qasim Mureed have been spotted at malls, talk shows etc.
Recently, the Tich Button team did a surprise launch of the new song "Mein Ni Boldi" from the movie and needless to say, the Karachites were completely ecstatic.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Moreover, the cast also made an appearance in the famed show Jeeto Pakistan and posed for a picture with Fahad Mustapha.
View this post on Instagram
Tich Button marks Urwa Hocane's debut as a producer, previously witnessed delays due to the COVID pandemic. Her directorial debut features A-list actors like Feroze Khan, Farhan Saeed, Iman Aly and Sonya Hussyn in key roles. The movie is set to release on 11 November 2022.
