Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy to direct next Star Wars movie

Another proud moment for the Pakistani entertainment industry came when the two Academy Awards winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy was reported to be in talks to direct the latest Star Wars film.

According to media reports, Chinoy will be working with Damon Lindelof for the cult classic film franchise. Although Chinoy has been helmed with directions yet the script is still under work, which translates to no production in near future.

Lindelof will co-write the new movie marking his fourth collaboration as Lindelof has produced 2009’s Star Trek, produced and co-wrote 2013’s Star Trek Into Darkness and co-wrote the 2012 Alien prequel Prometheus.

For starters, Damon Lindelof is an American screenwriter who has written for The Watchmen, Tomorrowland, and Star Trek. Lindelof is planning to develop a new Star Wars film for Lucasfilm, a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios. Also notable is the fact that the last Star Wars film Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker was released in 2019.

Lucasfilm has experienced great success with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor yet it has not released a film in theatres since 2019. Disney has untitled Star Wars films slated for December 2025 and December 2027. When Disney purchased Lucasfilm in 2012, the Company planned to release one Star Wars feature in theaters annually.

For the unversed, Chinoy recently directed Ms Marvel. The celebrated filmmaker is an Oscar and Emmy-winning director known for documentaries such as Saving Face, A Girl in the River and The Price of Forgiveness. She is currently involved in directing Paramount’s adaptation of the novel Brilliance produced by Will Smith.

On the other hand, Lindelof rose to prominence as co-creator of Lost and is noteworthy for The Leftovers and Watchmen.