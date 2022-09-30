Mahira Khan in talks to work with Will Smith in Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy’s ‘Brilliance’
Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is all set to make her narrative feature directorial debut with Brilliance.
The upcoming film will be a Paramount Pictures adaptation of the Marcus Sakey novel. Hollywood star Will Smith will be producing the film under the banner of his company Westbrook Studios.
Though the official announcement regarding the star cast is not made, our very own Lollywood diva Mahira Khan is in talks to join the film.
On the work front, Mahira recently starred in Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad. Directed by Nabeel Qureshi, the film was previously scheduled to release in 2021. However, the film’s release got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It was finally released on Eidul Adha. It is an action-comedy, the story of a notorious cop played by Fahad Mustafa. It has been getting raving reviews from the audience and the critics.
Mahira Khan receives compliments backstage after ... 05:10 PM | 28 Sep, 2022
Lollywood stars Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf definitely set the stage ablaze with breathtaking dance moves. While the ...
